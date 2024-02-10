Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 6,000 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,221,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter worth about $895,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38. Knife River Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

