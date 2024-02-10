Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of IAC by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IAC by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

