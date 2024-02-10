Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,501 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of Compass Diversified worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 447,275 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at $5,234,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after acquiring an additional 167,341 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 166,599 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

CODI stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 83.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $95,345.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,371.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $95,345.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,371.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,632 and have sold 51,218 shares valued at $1,214,774. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also

