Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 234,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GDX opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

