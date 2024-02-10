Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 200 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,157,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,222,000 after acquiring an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Snap-on Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SNA opened at $262.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.43 and a 200-day moving average of $271.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.41 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.