Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 499.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 1,582.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Up 1.1 %

MET stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

