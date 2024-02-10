General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 310,254 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.