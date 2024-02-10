Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $889,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 97.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 36,610 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 10.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GTY opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTY has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GTY

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.