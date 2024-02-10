Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.69

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.69 and traded as high as C$46.22. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$46.06, with a volume of 191,713 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GIL. Desjardins set a C$48.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Canada lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.83.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79. The firm has a market cap of C$7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total value of C$262,791.20. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total transaction of C$1,250,601.92. Also, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total transaction of C$262,791.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,192 shares of company stock worth $1,617,624. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.