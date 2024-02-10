Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Position Increased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,064 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,784 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 138.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

