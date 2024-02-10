Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $1,030,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

