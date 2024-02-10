Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,654 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 81.32%.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.