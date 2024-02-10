Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GTN. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.80.

NYSE:GTN opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.70. Gray Television has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.46 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 726.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,626 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,283,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,082,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 136,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

