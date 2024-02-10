Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.98

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as low as $3.73. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 1,309,850 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.60 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

