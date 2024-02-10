HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,338 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HONE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after buying an additional 135,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HONE shares. TheStreet lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.