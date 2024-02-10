HC Wainwright Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

HC Wainwright restated their sell rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Synlogic Stock Down 48.7 %

Shares of SYBX opened at $1.77 on Friday. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.02). Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 95.30% and a negative net margin of 8,396.04%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,686,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 47.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

