H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.10% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 568,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,019,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,589,000 after purchasing an additional 287,077 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 55.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after buying an additional 105,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

