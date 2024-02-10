Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531,751 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Healthpeak Properties worth $133,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,768,000 after buying an additional 6,698,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 38.4% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,149,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,901,000 after buying an additional 2,539,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 3.6 %

PEAK opened at $17.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.03. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $26.80.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.