Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $819.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 819 ($10.27) and last traded at GBX 815 ($10.22), with a volume of 5537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 805 ($10.09).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £720.38 million, a PE ratio of 6,700.00, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 773.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 719.09.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 55,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.15), for a total value of £401,500 ($503,322.05). Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

