Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 11.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HIMS. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.27.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $120,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $120,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,597 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $92,511.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,943.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,354 shares of company stock worth $2,351,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

HIMS opened at $9.88 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

