Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.68

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.69. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 28,204 shares.

Hong Kong and China Gas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hong Kong and China Gas

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.