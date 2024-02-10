HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,538,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 128,865 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of HP worth $142,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after acquiring an additional 421,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of HP by 24.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,618,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $264,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $151,025,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

