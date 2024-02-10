HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 642.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $646.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of -179.57 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $342.32 and a one year high of $660.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

