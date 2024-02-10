Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Shares Up 7.1%

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.86 and last traded at C$9.76. 140,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,400,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.80.

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C($0.30). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 122.68% and a negative net margin of 110.59%. The business had revenue of C$16.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

