Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

H opened at $130.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $133.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

