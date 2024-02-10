IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

IBEX stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. IBEX has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.69.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. IBEX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $124.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in IBEX by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IBEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IBEX by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of IBEX by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IBEX by 40.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

