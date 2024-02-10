Idelle K. Wolf Sells 814 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $80.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

