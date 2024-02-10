Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Chairman Sells $12,722,000.00 in Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ernest Scott Santi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 2nd, Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00.
ITW stock opened at $255.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,691,000 after acquiring an additional 244,145 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,299,000 after acquiring an additional 97,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
