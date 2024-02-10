ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ImmunoGen worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,398,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,815 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,874,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,477,000 after buying an additional 2,908,657 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunoGen

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $5,562,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,400 shares of company stock worth $13,799,296 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

IMGN opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

