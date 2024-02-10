Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Incyte worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Incyte by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 34,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Trading Up 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of INCY stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Incyte

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.