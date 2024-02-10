Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stake Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Infosys were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Infosys by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995,119 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,802,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,923,000 after purchasing an additional 69,822 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Articles

