Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $23,422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 860,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,254,000 after purchasing an additional 473,532 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

