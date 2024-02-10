Insider Buying: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director Buys $85,100.00 in Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 485,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,099.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, James Kao bought 12,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,600.00.

RBB Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBB. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on RBB Bancorp

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 29.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 37.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after buying an additional 24,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

