Insider Selling: Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Insider Sells $63,900.00 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of Alight stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter worth $42,947,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alight by 616.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990,518 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alight by 1,767.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,998,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,410 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 500.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282,526 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

