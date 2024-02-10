Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells $3,199,668.70 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FHI opened at $35.39 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

