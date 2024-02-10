Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $2,640,000.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.38 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

