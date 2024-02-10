Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $11,559.60 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $11,559.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,407.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jeffrey Flug also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 29th, Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $11,413.68.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97.
NYSE SHAK opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,991.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.24. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $80.91.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
