Insider Selling: Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) CEO Sells 4,681 Shares of Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at $19,337,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 340,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,198 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

