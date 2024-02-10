Insider Selling: Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) CEO Sells 4,681 Shares of Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at $19,337,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ TNGX opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.95.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
