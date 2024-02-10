Insider Selling: Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Sells 4,288 Shares of Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 266.73%. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 71.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $233,000. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

