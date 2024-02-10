Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $192.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.