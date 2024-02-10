Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.80 to $6.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ INTR opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.39. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $346.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 224,123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 215,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 309.7% during the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 135,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 102,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

