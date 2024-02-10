Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.80 to $6.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ INTR opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.39. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $5.95.
Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $346.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
