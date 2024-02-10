Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $164.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $154.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.15.

Shares of ICE opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,384 shares of company stock worth $10,222,586 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,702,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 112,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 93,949 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 23,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

