International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 7.5% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,952,000 after acquiring an additional 685,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 13.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,792,000 after acquiring an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of IP opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

