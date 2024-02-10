INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $420.43

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 420.43 ($5.27) and traded as high as GBX 420.81 ($5.28). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 420 ($5.27), with a volume of 53,880 shares.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £142.09 million, a P/E ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 420.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 410.41.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,400.00%.

About INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

