Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVY. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of CVY opened at $23.72 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $102.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.10.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

