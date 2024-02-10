iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 473.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

HDV stock opened at $103.15 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $105.76. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.95.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

