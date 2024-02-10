iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.31% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.