iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,575,000 after buying an additional 4,089,978 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after buying an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,730,000 after buying an additional 5,401,198 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after buying an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $66.94.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

