iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $157.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.37.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

