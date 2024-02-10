iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $237,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $71.38 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.